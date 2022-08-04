SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A motorcyclist died after he struck a deer on the road on Monday near Tucumcari, according to the New Mexico State Police.

New Mexico police detailed that at around 9 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to a motorcycle crash on New Mexico State Road 104 milepost 98, north of Tucumcari.

The initial investigation, according to police, indicated that 60-year-old Robert S. Evans of Nora Visa, NM, was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson when he hit a deer on the road. Evans, police said, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and “suffered fatal injuries.”

Evans was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator, police stated.

Police added that “alcohol was not a factor in this crash” which was investigated by the New Mexico State Police.