Mother, 2 children safe after fast moving water rescue in SE Portales

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A mother and her two children are safe thanks to the quick actions of Portales first responders after strong thunderstorms in southeast Portales yesterday evening. The Portales Fire Department said they received a call at 5:50 p.m. for multiple people trapped in a vehicle by fast moving water.

PFD said once personnel arrived on scene, they performed a rope rescue with Unit 716 (a ladder unit) to safely rescue the mother and her children.

In a release, PFD said the vehicle was traveling down a flooded road when it was carried away by the current of the drainage ditch due to heavy rains. The vehicle was carried about a half of a mile in the drainage ditch, before it eventually came to a stop.

PFD officials added that there were no injuries and no one was transported to the hospital. They highlighted the calm demeanor of the mother and the children helped form a safe and effective rescue.

PFD continued by thanking the community support, Portales Police Department, Portales Dispatch, Portales Public Works, CareFlight 22 and Causey Volunteer Fire Department for all contributing and assisting with the rescue.

According to PFD, the story was highlighted on the ABC World News earlier this afternoon.