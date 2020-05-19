Moth invasion in New Mexico

Tens of thousands of moths invade a ranch in Bernalillo County, New Mexico.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO (KOB) — Each year at this time, millions of moths invade parts of New Mexico.

But the problem is especially bad this year due to dry conditions in the mountains and desert.

Looking for moisture, the moths have gathered in places like this ranch for abandoned animals in Bernalillo County

There are so many of the flying insects you can barely see the walls of this pig-pen.

Ranch owner Tamara Hubbard says the only way she can mitigate the flying insects is to turn off the lights.

