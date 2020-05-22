More coronavirus testing planned at New Mexico meat plant

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (Las Cruces Sun-News) — Several dozen workers at a meat processing plant in southern New Mexico have tested positive for coronavirus.

State health officials plan another round of testing at the facility next week.

Illinois-based Stampede Meat says its processing facilities are cleaned and sanitized daily, employees are screened and they’re instructed to wear protection that includes masks and face shields.

The state has nearly 6,500 cases, with officials raising concerns about young people without symptoms potentially spreading the virus.

Children and teenagers make up about 13% of the state’s positive cases, up from 7% a few weeks ago and about four times higher than the national average.