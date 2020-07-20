More clashes in Mexico over repaying U.S. water debt

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Farmers once again have clashed with Mexican military forces to protest releases of water from a Mexican dam to repay a water debt owed to the United States.

Video posted by Rep. Mario Mata Carrasco showed tear gas canisters being fired over the heads of protesters Sunday at the Las Virgines dam in in the northern border state of Chihuahua.

Farmers in Chihuahua say they need the water for local crops.

But under a 1944 treaty, Mexico owes the United States about 415,000 acre-feet (512 million cubic meters) that must be paid by Oct. 24.