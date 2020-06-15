Monuments to Spanish conquerors teeter in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Statues of Spanish conqueror Juan de Oñate are confronting a new wave of criticism in New Mexico as an affront to indigenous people and an obstacle to greater racial harmony.
The Red Nation advocacy group for Native American rights planned a protest Monday to urge authorities to remove a statue of Oñate on horseback outside a cultural center in the community of Alcalde.
A demonstration also was planned in Albuquerque at another bronze Oñate likeness that is part of a caravan of Spanish colonists outside a city museum.
Oñate is both reviled for his brutality and revered as a cultural father figure.