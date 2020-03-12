Mom in New Mexico Christian sect sentenced in son’s death

GRANTS, N.M. (Gallup Independent) — The mother of a teen whose death prompted a raid of a paramilitary Christian sect in New Mexico has been sentenced to prison.

The Gallup Independent reports Stacey Miller was sentenced earlier this month to nine years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with the death of her 13-year-old son, Enoch Miller.

Miller entered a plea agreement Dec. 16 in which she admitted to abandonment of a child resulting in death.

The secretive sect Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps in the small ranching community of Fence Lake, New Mexico, was spotlighted when authorities raided its compound in 2017 in connection with a child abuse investigation.