Mom charged with boiling pets found competent to stand trial

This undated photo released by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office shows Martha Crouch. The New Mexico woman is facing charges she beat and tortured her children and forced them to watch her kill their pets. Martha and her husband Timothy Crouch of Aztec, N.M., were arrested Monday, June 24, 2019. Court records show they have not been assigned public defenders yet. Documents also say they had prior complaints in Missouri, Alaska, Kansas and Montana. (San Juan County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

FARMINGTON, N.M. (The Daily Times) — A New Mexico woman facing charges she beat and tortured her children and forced them to watch her kill their pets has been found competent to stand trial.

The Farmington Daily Times reports state District Court Judge Curtis Gurley recently found Martha Crouch competent to stand trial and ordered her case remanded to a magistrate court for further action.

The 54-year-old Crouch was arrested in June after a daughter told authorities stories of physical and emotional abuse.

She said her mother boiled puppies and poisoned a kitten as punishment.

Eric Morrow, Crouch’s attorney, described the extreme cruelty to animals charge as outrageous.