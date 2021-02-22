MISSING PERSON – Anjeanine Lopez, believed in danger

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police is looking for Anjeanine Lopez, believed to be in danger, and asking for information from the public.

Anjeanine Desiree Lopez, 27, was reported by police as last seen on Wednesday at her home on Private Drive 1020 in Alcalde, north of Espanola, NM.

Lopez is described as 5’00” tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, and is missing a front tooth. She has a tattoo of a mustache on one of her fingers. She was last seen wearing beige pants, a black shirt, and a hunter-green jacket with hiking boots. It is unknown where she might be, who she might be with, or what her method of travel is.

If you have any information concerning this New Mexico Missing Endangered Person Advisory, please contact the New Mexico State Police Espanola Office at 505-425-6771 or call 911.