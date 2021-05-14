MISSING: New Mexico State Police searching for endangered Taos 12 year-old

TAOS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police Department is asking for help in locating a “Missing Endangered Juvenile Runaway” from Taos, 12 year-old Rickey G. Fresquez.

Police describe Fresquez as 5’5” tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, white/black/gold Michael Jordan shoes and carrying a red backpack.

via New Mexico State Police Department

Police also report that Fresquez was last seen yesterday (May 13) around 4:10 p.m. at a home on Camino Abajo De La Loma in Ranchos De Taos. His whereabouts are unknown, and he is believed to be in danger if not found.

Anyone with any information regarding this Missing Endangered Juvenile Runaway Advisory is asked to call the New Mexico State Police in Taos at 505-425-6771 or dial 911.