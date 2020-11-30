Missing Child: Found

New Mexico

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:
New Mexico State Police to use Nixle_6516900403199689115

NASCHITTI, N.M. – The Gallup Police Department has found the missing child they announced a release for on Monday.

It is the policy of this news organization to remove the names and pictures of missing minors once located.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss