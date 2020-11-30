Missing Child: Found

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced Friday details on a color-coded tier system which will determine what businesses can begin to reopen moving forward. According to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Health, the shift in the reopening framework comes after a two-week reset period that set more restrictions on businesses in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. The new system goes into effect on Dec. 2. The state is expected to execute an amended public health order on Nov. 30 when the current public health order expires.

The new system will be broken down into three categories based on each county's gating criteria: green, signifying medium risk, yellow, signifying high risk, and red, signifying very high risk. As of Friday, every county in the state, except for Los Alamos County falls into the red category.