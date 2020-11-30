Missing Child: Alisha Lanell of Naschitti, New Mexico

NASCHITTI, N.M. – The Gallup Police Department is searching for two year-old Alisha Lanell.

Alisha is described as 3’0″, 30 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Alisha was last seen wearing a white shirt with Peppa Pig on it, her jacket was black with orange sleeves with the word “LOVE” printed on the back. Alisha was also wearing blue pants and black shoes.

Police report that Alisha was last seen during the early morning on Monday in Naschitti, N.M., a community north of Gallup, with her mother Deneesha Victor at a party. Deenesha is reported to have been involved in an incident at the party and was taken to Gallup Indian Medical Center.

Police believe Alisha was left at the party in the care of Renee Chee, who is Deenesha’s friend. However, Deenesha does not know where Renee Chee lives.

Many details are still under investigation by the Gallup Police Department, but Alisha’s location is an urgent concern.

Information on the location of Alisha Lanell or Renee Chee should be reported to the Gallup Police Department at 505-722-2231, or 911.