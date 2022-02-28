CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Mike Reeves is set to join the race for Curry County Sheriff, according to an announcement from Reeves on Monday.

Reeves is a retired Curry County Undersheriff and served in local law enforcement for over 30 years. He worked as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, narcotics sergeant, narcotics/patrol lieutenant, and finally as Undersheriff for current Sheriff Wesley Waller, Reeves announcement stated.

During his career, Reeves focused on drug-related issues in the community, as he worked on the Region V Drug Task Force, where he served as a sergeant and lieutenant in eastern New Mexico. He has logged 800 hours of advanced police officer training from the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy.

The announcement detailed Reeves’ achievements in education, which included an Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice and an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degrees from Clovis Community College and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Grand Canyon University. Reeves now works as House Supervisor at Plains Regional Medical Center.

“If elected Curry County Sheriff, I will extend my lifetime commitment to our community and dedication to victims of crime,” said Reeves, “I will also carry on the legacy of ensuring the Curry County Sheriff’s Office instills confidence and trust in our county by providing the highest level of service.”