Migrant sentenced in Roswell-area killing of ranch co-worker

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A migrant in the United States illegally will serve nine years in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in the shooting death of a co-worker at a Roswell-area ranch.

Jose Dominguez was sentenced Wednesday in the 2018 killing of 46-year-old Luciano Sifuentes, a fellow migrant from Mexico.

The Roswell Daily Record reports that a prosecution recommendation accepted by District Judge Justin Hunter resulted in Dominguez being sentenced to 15 years in prison but with six years suspended.

Hunter said Dominguez will be deported back to Mexico upon completion of his sentence.

Dominguez acknowledged to investigators that he’d shot Sifuentes, He said Sifuentes had “disrespected” him and that he feared Sifuentes was going to hit or stab him.