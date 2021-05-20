Mesalands Community College to provide Chromebooks to students

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Mesalands Community College announced it intends to provide Chromebooks to all students, using funding given by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) to aim to give students the tools to succeed.

Said the College, it has committed the laptops to every student enrolled in a for-credit course after students cited digital access as a barrier or area of uncertainty for returning to college.

High School students, said the College, may also be eligible if their school does not provide one.

Continued the College’s statement, “In the College’s ongoing effort to eliminate barriers to education, Mesalands Community College provides Chromebooks to students. Early in the pandemic, Mesalands Community College partnered with Plateau to provide students with internet access to finish the Spring Semester. Mesalands Community College continues to Lead The Way utilizing funding provided by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) securing the tools for student success.”

Students will be able to pick up their device from the Institutional Technology Office by appointment, according to the College. Appointments can be made by calling 575-461-4413, and students who are unable to retrieve their device due to quarantine restrictions or other circumstances may contact IT Support (support@mesalands.edu) to have the device be delivered to them.

Mesalands Community College President Dr. Gregory Busch stated, “Student success and student access is the paramount goal of Mesalands Community College . . . this will allow the College to reduce or eliminate those barriers restricting student access to education. Mesalands Community College continues to be committed to their students’ success.”