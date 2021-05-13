Mesalands Community College set to receive nearly $1.2 million in emergency funds from American Rescue Plan

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Mesalands Community College is set to receive nearly $1.2 million in emergency funding from the American Rescue Plan.
Teresa Leger Fernandez announced nearly $143 million in emergency funding for colleges, universities, and students in New Mexico’s Third Congressional District.
Mesalands Community College is committed to investing a portion of the funds into the students directly.
Mesalands Community College said the emergency funds will allow the college to reduce or eliminate barriers restricting students access to educations.
