Mesalands Community College set to receive nearly $1.2 million in emergency funds from American Rescue Plan

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Mesalands Community College is set to receive nearly $1.2 million in emergency funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Teresa Leger Fernandez announced nearly $143 million in emergency funding for colleges, universities, and students in New Mexico’s Third Congressional District.

Mesalands Community College is committed to investing a portion of the funds into the students directly.

Mesalands Community College said the emergency funds will allow the college to reduce or eliminate barriers restricting students access to educations.

