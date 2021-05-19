Mesalands Community College provides Chromebooks to all students

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Mesalands Community College announced that it has committed Chromebooks to every student enrolled in any for-credit course. High School students may also be eligible if their High School does not provide one.

Mesalands Community College said it has utilized funding provided by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

The college said early in the pandemic they partnered with Plateau to provide students with internet access to finish the Spring Semester.