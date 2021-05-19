Mesalands Community College provides Chromebooks to all students

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Mesalands Community College announced that it has committed Chromebooks to every student enrolled in any for-credit course. High School students may also be eligible if their High School does not provide one.
Mesalands Community College said it has utilized funding provided by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
The college said early in the pandemic they partnered with Plateau to provide students with internet access to finish the Spring Semester.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Boyfriend arrested in death of toddler whose heart was ‘ripped in half’
- Death of Austin ‘Taxidermy King’ leads to gigantic auction of stuffed lions, elephants, bears
- White House announces Col. Ralph Puckett will receive Medal of Honor this week in Washington
- Is it appropriate to ask someone if they’ve been vaccinated?
- Taco Bell fan-fave nixed from menu — again — and fans are not pleased