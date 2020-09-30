Mesalands Community College gets wild horses to help students get real-world experience in equine industry

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Mesalands Community College in Tucumcari has partnered with the Carson National Forest to help give their students more of a real world experience.

They are doing this by bringing in wild horses that students will help get ready for adoption.

“Here we are today with a signed agreement to bring in some of the wild horses out of the Hickory of Wild Horse Territory and give our students a unique opportunity to gentle some horses down, do some groundwork for these horses,” Dr. Manny Encinias, program director of Animal Science and Agricultural Business, said.

The new program will benefit students in MCC’s Animal Science Program and those looking to work in the equine industry.

“Our program is really focused on giving our students essential skills and tools and giving them perspective of real-life opportunities and challenges that are out there in the world. This is going to be a great outlet again for our students to network with industry professionals,” Dr. Encinias, explained.

The program will also help to protect natural resources in the Carson National Forest.

“We give our students the opportunity to get back out on the ground in some of these wild horse management areas in northern New Mexico, and actually work with technical experts to develop longer-term management plans for wild horses,” Dr. Encinias, said.

The program is still in its infant stages we may see students enrolling in classes as soon as spring 2021.

