TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, officials with the Mesalands Community College Board of Trustees announced that they are accepting letters of interest to fill a vacant seat on the board of trustees.

According to an MCC press release, on March 17, following an executive session, the board accepted letters of resignation from President Dr. Gregory T. Busch and Chair of the Board of Trustees James Streetman.

The board is now accepting letters of interest to fill the seat left vacant by Mr. Streetman.

The release details that applicants must reside in District 1 of Tucumcari, New Mexico. Officials added that letters of interest should include a resume and a short narrative of how applicants plan to help Mesalands Community College.

MCC said letters must be received by March 27, 2023.

According to the release, letters are to be addressed to the Mesalands Community College Board of Trustees at 911 South Tenth Street Tucumcari, New Mexico 8840.