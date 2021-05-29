Mesalands Community College announces updated reopening plan, vaccine incentives

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — As more Americans continue to get vaccinated and COVID-19 restrictions are rolled back across the country, Mesalands Community College has announced its updated reopening plan.

MCC officials said employees who have been fully vaccinated and show their vaccination cards to the Human Resources Specialist, will no longer be required to check-in or wear masks on campus. These employees will also be eligible for an additional vacation day.

Fully vaccinated MCC students may show their vaccination card to Student Affairs and receive a $25 gift card to the campus book store, and two tickets to the Dinosaur Museum. According to school officials, everyone will be required to wear masks and check-in until all they can prove vaccination.

In conjunction with MCC’s reopening plan, the institution will be hosting a Community Vaccination Event on Thursday, June 3, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The event, which will provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot, will be in the “Great Room” located in Building A, MCC officials said.