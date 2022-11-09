TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Mesalands Community College (MCC) announced that the Educational Credit Management Corporation (ECMC) awarded students an additional $5,000 in Emergency Aid for students.

According to an MCC press release, this emergency aid aims to benefit students that are in financial emergencies such as vehicle maintenance, transportation needs, or other unexpected costs that could hinder their college success.

“Small emergencies can be detrimental to a student’s academic and professional success. Our food pantry and emergency services can be all the difference in a student’s future. This partnership with ECMC and additional funds ensures students have every opportunity to succeed.” Said Dr. Gregg Busch, President.

MCC said they make student success a top priority and the emergency fund can provide students with the resources they need to overcome academic barriers.

According to the release, ECMC is a non-profit corporation that aims to help students succeed by creating, providing, and investing in innovative educational opportunities.