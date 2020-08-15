Members appointed to New Mexico’s new civil rights panel

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has named three members of a nine-member commission on civil rights.

The announcement Friday means the commission can get to work on proposing legislation to tackle policing accountability in the 2021 regular legislative session.

The New Mexico Civil Rights Commission was formed through legislation in June during a special session that focused on coronavirus budget woes.

But it took place as massive protests around the country called for policing reform in the wake of the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans in police custody.

The commission is required to report its suggestions by Nov. 15.