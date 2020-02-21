Medical marijuana rules change for New Mexico visitors

FILE – In this June 11, 2019 file photo Medical marijuana flowers await customers at the Minerva cannabis dispensary in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee,File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has stopped issuing medical marijuana enrollment cards to people who live outside the state but will soon allow nonresident patients enrolled in other state programs to buy pot.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday reinstated a residency requirement for participation in the state’s medical cannabis program by signing a measure passed by lawmakers.

At least 613 nonresidents have enrolled in the medical pot program since the residency requirement was dropped last year.

On July 1, New Mexico will recognize medical marijuana cards issued by other states.

Officials say the goal of recognizing out-of-state cards is to allow patients to access cannabis just like other medications.