Mayor Morris and City of Clovis to host 2021 State of the City address, May 19

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Mayor Mike Morris is set to give the 2021 State of the City address to inform the public about the accomplishments and activities of the City of Clovis in 2020 on Wednesday, May 19 at 2:00 p.m., according to the Clovis City Commission.

Located at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library, the event will be broadcast live on Suddenlink Chanel 10 and the City’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofclovis. Although the public is invited, there is limited capacity, the City stated.

For more information or any questions you can contact the City Manager’s Office at (575) 769-7828.