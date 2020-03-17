Mathys says he has signatures for ballot in US House race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces businessman says he has collected enough signatures to qualify to be placed on the ballot in a crucial U.S. House race in southern New Mexico.

Chris Mathys told The Associated Press he will submit more than 3,000 signatures and is planning to be on the Republican primary ballot for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional seat.

His announcement comes days after failing to obtain enough delegates at a statewide GOP convention.

Mathys, former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell and oil executive Claire Chase are seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small.

Herrell earned top billing at a statewide GOP convention on the Republican primary ballot for the 2nd Congressional District.