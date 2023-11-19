CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Marshall Middle School announced that some of its sixth-grade students recently participated in the Lions International Peace Poster contest. The students designed posters to meet the contest theme of “Dare to Dream.”

According to school officials, Grayson Boerio claimed the top prize with his poster design showing the globe surrounded by people working ‘Hand-in-Hand’ to achieve peace.

Listed below are the winners as stated by Clovis ISD:

1st place: Grayson Boerio, awarded $100.

2nd place: Brissa Contreras, awarded $75.

3rd place: Evelyn Cabbage, awarded $50.

Clovis ISD stated that participation was awarded to three students:

Evalett Salinas $25

Maddy Pettine $25

Camille Toscano $25

School officials said that the students worked under the guidance of their art teacher, Mrs. Susan Lundy.

According to Lions Clubs International, Lions clubs around the globe have been sponsoring an annual Peace Poster art contest in schools and youth groups for more than three decades.

Clovis ISD officials also mentioned that local winning poster designs are eligible to be submitted for the international contest, with overall contest winners announced in February.