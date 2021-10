CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Marshall Middle School in Clovis was placed in “Secure and Teach” mode at around 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 27 due to potential threats made against a student. Shortly after, the “Secure and Teach” was lifted and activities resumed, according to Clovis Municipal Schools (CMS).

During “Secure and Teach” interior and exterior doors are secured and classes continue as usual, CMS stated.

According to CMS, the Clovis Police Department is investigating.