Marijuana farms may be straining New Mexico water supplies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More medical marijuana plants are being grown in New Mexico than ever and the crop could be straining local water supplies.

The Albuquerque Journal reports two rural water systems in Sandoval County say the crop may be depleting local water supplies. And they say they have been left powerless to stop it.

The Peña Blanca Water and Sanitation District and Sile Mutual Domestic Water and Sewer Association sent a letter last month to state agencies and legislators describing their concerns over their disappearing water resources.

The water system representatives say New Mexico’s patchwork of medical marijuana regulations has not kept up with the increased strain on rural water supplies.