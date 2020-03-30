Man’s coronavirus death in Bernalillo County is 2nd in state

New Mexico has reported a second death related to the coronavirus, a man in his 80s who died Friday in Bernalillo County.

The state Department of Health said the man had been hospitalized and had multiple chronic underlying health conditions.

The department also reported 17 additional coronavirus cases statewide, for a total of 208.

The department’s figures indicate that 17 of the state’s 33 counties have at least one case of the virus.

The new cases include 11 in Bernalillo County, three in Chaves and one each in Dona Ana, Eddy, and San Juan counties.

Bernalillo County includes metro Albuquerque and accounts for 92 cases of the statewide total.

Other counties in double digits include Santa Fe, San Juan, Dona Ana, and Sandoval.