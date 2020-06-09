Man wanted in deadly Colorado shooting caught in New Mexico

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — A man wanted in a deadly shooting in Colorado has been arrested in New Mexico following a pursuit that stretched for miles.

New Mexico State Police said Monday that 33-year-old Richard Martinez was recently taken into custody near Espanola after they received information from police in Longmont, Colorado, that he was in the area.

Police say after about 25 miles, officers stopped the van Martinez was driving.

Police say that’s when he got out and ran, leading officers on a short chase before being captured.

He’s suspected of first-degree murder.

Authorities say he’ll be extradited to Colorado.