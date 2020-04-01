Breaking News
Man walking in roadway north of Loving is fatally struck

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LOVING, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a Carlsbad man has been fatally struck by a vehicle north of Loving.

New Mexico State Police say 26-year-old Luis Hernandez-Armendarez was walking in the middle of the roadway about 10:30 p.m. Monday when he was hit by a passing vehicle.  

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

State Police say alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the fatal accident and seat belts appear to have been properly utilized by the driver. 

