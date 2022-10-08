CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department (CPD) released information regarding a Saturday morning motorcycle accident that left one with a significant head injury.

According to a news release from CPD, officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at around 2:13 a.m. on Oct 8 at the Grand Avenue Apartment Complex, located at 2101 West Grand Street.

Officers said while driving in a marked vehicle Westbound on Grand Street, an officer noticed a motorcycle heading east on Grand Street.

According to the release, the officer made a U-turn and activated his emergency lights to attempt a traffic stop, officers stated that the motorcycle increased speed dramatically and headed east on Grand Street. CPD said shortly after officers noticed a disturbance of light toward 1st Street as it curves near Grand.

CPD stated that they discovered the motorcycle and a 23-year-old male with a significant head injury. Officers add that the driver was not wearing a helmet, Emergency Medical Services were dispatched and the driver was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. CPD said the driver was later transported to a Lubbock area hospital for further treatment.

The Clovis Police Department stated that the Major Crash Team has been activated and will be further investigating this vehicular crash.