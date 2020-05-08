Man sues New Mexico police after being hurt in chase, crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — A man has sued a New Mexico State Police officer who crashed into his vehicle in January 2019 while chasing a truck.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the 62-year-old says he suffered spinal fractures and other injuries in the head-on collision.

The lawsuit filed this week accuses the officer of pursuing a driver because he was not wearing a seat belt.

It alleges the chase reached speeds over 80 mph.

The man is seeking compensation for pain and suffering and his medical expenses.

A state police spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit.