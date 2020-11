SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police reports that a man was walking in the northbound lane of Interstate 25 when he was struck and killed by a 2007 Ford driven by a 22 year-old man on Nov. 26.

According to NMSP the man who was struck was walking in a dark area of the Interstate and was wearing dark clothing.

NMSP said the driver will not be named and was uninjured. No other information is available.