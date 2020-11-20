Man shot while trying to disarm New Mexico State Police officer

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report that a man was shot following an attempted traffic stop by NMSP, when the man drove off and a chase was started.

The incident happened this morning, Nov. 19, on Manzano Expressway.

The driver was heading north on Manzano Expressway and was observed swerving through traffic, according to NMSP, nearly hitting vehicles in the opposite lanes to avoid spike strips. NMSP continues saying the chased was called off by a State Police supervisor due to road conditions and traffic.

State Police said they were notified at around 8:39 a.m. that a man was standing in the middle of the Manzano Expressway attempting to stop traffic. Two state police officers arrived and one officer tried to take the man into custody.

NMSP said the man resisted arrest and tried to grab the officer’s gun during a struggle. The other officer fired one round at the man.

NMSP said the two officers attempted to render aid to the man until EMS arrived and was taken to an area hospital where he died.

NMSP said the New Mexico State Police Investigation Bureau is investigating and the man will not be identified at this time. The officer is on leave, and no other injuries have been reported.

NMSP said the investigation is ongoing.