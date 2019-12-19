Man sentenced to 15 years for fatally shooting man in 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a New Mexico man to 15 years in prison for the death of a man during an armed robbery.

A district judge has sentenced 32-year-old Matthew Joe on Wednesday in the death of 36-year-old Jaime Dimas in July 2017.

Authorities say Joe pleaded guilty in October to murder, attempted armed robbery and shooting at a dwelling or occupied building.

Authorities say Joe was attempting to rob a man on a bicycle who escaped into a nearby restaurant before he opened fire.

Authorities say Joe fatally shot Dimas when he tried to intervene by throwing rocks.