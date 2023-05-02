ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. — Keith Cordova, 25, pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder on Monday over the 2020 death of Jaime Edgmon, 41, of Muleshoe, according to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Edgmon was reported missing on October 12, 2020, according to the Muleshoe Police Department. Her body was found just a few days later near Bonestroo Dairy between Clovis and Portales. According to court documents, Edgmon told an inmate at the Muleshoe jail that she was “going to Clovis to meet a guy named Cordova to buy drugs.” Court records said Edgmon was seen on video showing a large amount of cash.

Court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com stated a witness told police that Cordova shot Edgmon because he thought she might tell police about a shooting that happened in Clovis. Court documents stated Edgmon was inside an apartment when Cordova robbed two people at gunpoint. Within minutes of the shooting, court records said, Cordova left the area with Edgmon and two other people.

A witness who was in the car told investigators that when they got to the dairy, one of the suspects identified as Francisco Bustamante, now 27, placed a backpack on her head so she would not see the shooting. Court records said the witness told authorities that Cordova told her that he and Edgmon “needed to check on something.” The witness said Edgmon got out of the car and she heard at least two gunshots. When the witness asked why it happened, Cordova told her that Edgmon “was too quiet and was on her phone a lot.”

The witness told police that later Cordova told her, “You know that girl [Edgmon] was going to chirp like a bird,” and that she was “no good.”

Court records said this incident occurred within several hours on the same night.

Along with Second Degree Murder, Cordova also pleaded guilty to Shooting at or From a Motor Vehicle and Attempted Armed Robbery. After serving his prison time, Cordova faced a term of up to two years of supervised release.