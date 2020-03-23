Man pleads guilty in fatal child abuse case in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A 21-year-old has pleaded guilty in a case involving the fatal beating and torture of a 13-year-old boy.

Jordan Nunez pleaded guilty in Santa Fe on Friday to child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

He faces up to 24 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Jeremiah Valencia’s body was found in a roadside grave in January 2018.

Investigators say the boy was beaten with brass knuckles, choked and confined to a dog kennel.

They say he died after months of abuse inflicted upon him by Nunez and Nunez’s father Thomas Ferguson and the boy’s mother who was dating Ferguson.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.