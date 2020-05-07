Man in New Mexico impress cartel killing heading to trial

HOBBS, N.M. (Hobbs News-Sun) — A southeastern New Mexico man who reportedly said he wanted to prove himself to a Mexican drug cartel when he allegedly killed another man is heading to trial.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Anthony Breeding is scheduled to face a jury trial beginning October 26 in connection with the death of Jose Angel Rivera.

Deputies discovered Rivera lying underneath the carport in a pool of blood from an apparent gunshot wound to the head in December.

The 35-year-old Breeding was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated burglary.