Man in New Mexico DNA website rape arrest ordered held

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man charged with rape after authorities checked DNA evidence against a genealogy website has been ordered held pending trial.

State District Court Judge Cindy Leos ruled Wednesday that Angel Gurule should remain behind bars even though he has no criminal history.

She wrote that the violent nature of the attack, among other factors, led to her finding that no conditions of release could protect the safety of the community.

Defense attorney Raymond Maestas had urged the judge to impose strict conditions of release, like GPS monitoring and a curfew. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss