Man gets prison term for impersonating US deputy marshal

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces man has been sentenced to over eight months in prison for impersonating a deputy U.S. marshal.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Mexico says 39-year-old Aaron Tyler Stroud’s sentence imposed Wednesday includes credit for time already served and also requires a two-year period of supervised release after he’s out of prison.

According to the office, Stroud claimed to be an officer of the U.S. Marshals Service when he approached a Las Cruces police officer who was responding to a report of domestic violence.

The incident occurred in September 2019.