CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released more information regarding the body found Wednesday morning on the train tracks east of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the department were called to the train tracks on a reported body. Officials said detectives were dispatched to the scene and there were no indications of foul play.

Police identified the body as a 46-year-old man from Colorado. According to a news release from the department, law enforcement agencies in Colorado have been notified of his death and will be in charge of notifying next of kin.