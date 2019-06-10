Man fatally shot in Albuquerque brewery identified

Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a weekend shooting in an Albuquerque brewery.

Albuquerque police say 37-year-old Cody Guy Wrathall allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend inside Nexus Brewery with a gun on Saturday evening.

According to investigators, some off-duty federal agents happened to be at the brewery and stepped in to stop the shooting. At least one agent fired back.

Wrathall was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.