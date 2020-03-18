Man fatally shot by New Mexico police officer identified

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities have identified a man fatally shot by a State Police officer during an encounter after the man allegedly fired at a Luna County sheriff’s deputy in Deming last month.

State Police Officer Daniel Soliz shot 36-year-old Rodrigo Aguirre after Aguirre disregarded commands by the officer to put down a shotgun during the Feb. 22 incident, the State Police said Tuesday in a statement.

According to the State Police, Aguirre previously had led Deming police on a pursuit and later ired the shotgun at a sheriff’s deputy who was not injured.

The agency said the fatal shooting occurred after earlier gunfire when Aguirre’s minivan got stuck and he got out and fired several times at the deputy.