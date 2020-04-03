Man faces prison sentence in attempt to arrange killing

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A southwestern New Mexico man faces nine years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in Las Cruces to crimes stemming from a 2019 attempt to arrange a murder-for-hire.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Jacob Grijalva of Silver City pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a cellphone to try to arrange a killing and to obstruction of justice.

The office says Grijalva wanted to avoid prosecution for a weapons offense and has now admitted he called a person whom he mistakenly thought was a hitman.

The person called by Grijalva was actually an undercover federal agent.

The office says Grijalva’s plea agreement calls for him to be sentenced to nine years in prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss