Man dies after police shooting involving Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – One suspect has died after a police shooting involving the Chaves County Sheriff’s Department (CCSO) on Sunday, according to a press release from the Sherriff’s Office.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau said that they learned, at around 7:19 P.M., CCSO deputies attempted to serve two arrest warrants on a wanted man, Sergio Gutierrez Chairez, at his home in Midway, New Mexico.

Deputies detailed that when they arrived, Chairez was outside and they were not able to enter the property due to to a fence with a locked gate. Once deputies obtained a search warrant, they entered the property and Chairez barricaded himself inside a semi-truck parked at the home.

Deputies stated they entered the semi-truck, and at some point during the encounter, a deputy fired at least one round from his department-issued gun, striking Chairez.

According to deputies, Chairez was treated by emergency medical personnel, but died at the scene.

The identification of the deputies involved will not be released until interviews are completed, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No deputies were injured during the incident.

This investigation remains active and is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.

For information regarding administrative actions on the deputies, please contact the Chaves County Sheriff’s office at 505-827-9219.