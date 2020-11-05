Man commits suicide after criminal acts

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, a man took his own life after engaging in criminal activity.

According to the Clovis Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Lea Street. The caller reported a male subject identified as Jimmy Mondragon, 36, who walked up to the caller’s porch armed with a machete.

Mondragon reportedly banged on the door with the machete, then turned to leave. As he was leaving, the machete was used to strike at one of the columns supporting the caller’s porch.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., officers were called back to the 1400 block of South Lea Street in reference to Mondragon. During that incident, the caller reported Mondragon used a chainsaw to cut into a mailbox, cut into a front screen door of a residence, and used the chainsaw on a passing vehicle.

Officers located Mondragon in the 1100 block of South Lea. Mondragon first approached officers while in possession of the chainsaw, then fled into a home.

CPD Special Weapons and Tactics Team and the Crisis Negotiations Unit responded to the scene. The crisis negotiator spoke to Jimmy Mondragon via cell phone. According to CPD, Mondragon said he would kill himself and the officers. Mondragon stopped speaking with the crisis negotiator at 12:10 a.m.

At approximately 1:49 a.m., SWAT opened the front door of the home and released irritating gas but Mondragon did not respond. SWAT entered the home and found Mondragon had taken his own life.

No further information is available regarding this incident.

More from MyHighPlains.com: