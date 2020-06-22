Man charged in New Mexico protest melee to be released

In this undated photo provided by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is Stephen Ray Baca. Albuquerque police say they have arrested a man in a shooting that happened as protesters tried to tear down a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador outside a museum. Police said 31-year-old Baca was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery in the Monday, June 15, 2020, shooting that critically wounded a man. (Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man who opened fire after a fight broke out as protesters tried to tear down a statue of a Spanish conquistador is being released from custody pending trial.

The decision was made Monday during a detention hearing for Steven Ray Baca.

He’s facing a weapons charge and charges of battery for interactions with three unidentified women during the protest.

One man was shot and injured during the June 15 confrontation in Albuquerque.

Debate over what to do with the Juan de Oñate statue and other Spanish representations around New Mexico is ongoing.

Petitioners are seeking to protect targeted monuments in Santa Fe.