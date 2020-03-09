Man arrested in shooting at Albuquerque party; 4 wounded

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police arrested a 22-year-old man in a shooting at a house party where a spray of bullets left four-person injured, one critically.

Jail records indicate Isaiah Perez was booked Saturday on suspicion of multiple felonies, including aggravated assault and child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that Perez was arrested after returning to the scene of the early morning shooting to retrieve his car.

Police said one of the people wounded was a juvenile but police did not provide the child’s age and other detailed information about the victims.

Perez’s case wasn’t immediately listed in online court records and it wasn’t known whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.