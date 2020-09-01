Man arrested in killing involving theft of victim’s bike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested for the 2019 killing of another man during the theft of the victim’s bicycle.

Police said Elijah Amos was arrested Monday in the fatal shooting of Isaac Candelaria on Jan. 16, 2019 as the two fought over Candelaria’s bike at a bus stop.

The shooting triggered a massive but unsuccessful search along the Rio Grande.

Police said homicide detectives identified Amos as a potential suspect within days and that an arrest warrant was issued recently after additional information linked him to the killing.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.